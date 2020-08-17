We don’t know whether “misinformation” killed 800 people

This number comes almost entirely from alcohol poisoning deaths in Iran, which may have happened for other reasons.

At least 800 people have died because of coronavirus misinformation so far this year.

“'Hundreds dead' because of Covid-19 misinformation” BBC News website, 12 August 2020

“Online conspiracy theories and misinformation relating to Covid-19 have resulted in at least 800 deaths from coronavirus” The Independent, 14 August 2020

Several reports on the dangers of misinformation are themselves slightly misleading.

They describe the findings of a research paper published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (AJTMH). Based on this, they say that at least 800 people might have died around the world as a result of coronavirus misinformation.

A BBC News report added that “about 5,800 people were admitted to hospital as a result of false information on social media. Many died from drinking methanol or alcohol-based cleaning products. They wrongly believed the products to be a cure for the virus.” Other reports contained similar claims.

This is a fair description of one section of the research paper, but the paper itself did not attempt to measure the total number of deaths around the world caused by misinformation about Covid-19. Instead, the researchers took the information itself almost entirely from other reports of alcohol poisonings in Iran, which in turn took their figures from either the Iranian Ministry of Health (MOH) or the Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation (LMO).

According to one of the reports, “MOH records indicate 5876 hospitalizations for methanol poisoning, occurring in geographical clusters”. Between 23 February and 2 May, MOH registered 534 hospital deaths and LMO registered 800 in all locations.

Why did these people die?

BBC News reported earlier this month that some Iranian health ministry statistics were not reliable. Even if we take the numbers at face value, however, it isn’t clear whether misinformation played a part in these deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that alcohol does not treat or prevent Covid-19, and mentions “a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus”. There have also been reports that this myth played a part in many of the deaths in Iran. The AJTMH research paper mentions similar reports that this myth and others caused 44 deaths in Turkey, India and Qatar.

However, it takes its figures from research which suggests that some of the deaths from methanol poisoning could be the result of Iranians drinking what they believed was ordinary alcohol (ethanol) for pleasure. It says, “From our data, it is unclear how many Iranians drank adulterated alcohol for recreational purposes or as gastrointestinal “disinfectant” to prevent—or treat—COVID-19 infection.”

At Full Fact, we certainly agree that bad information can be very dangerous. However, this report only provides weak evidence that these 800 deaths, or the 5,876 hospitalisations, really were the result of coronavirus misinformation.

If we could measure the motives for every choice about the pandemic being made around the world—by governments and ordinary people, about what advice to give and whether to follow it—then the true number of misinformation deaths could be much higher than 800. This research, however, offers little evidence we can rely on.