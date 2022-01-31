Spotify must change its tune on Covid misinformation

31 January 2022 | Team Full Fact

On January 30, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek released an open letter about the platform's rules and approach to Covid-19.

In response, Will Moy, chief executive of Full Fact, said:

“Spotify launched an exclusive partnership with somebody who is spreading long-debunked bad information about Covid-19. The company is hiding behind the language of internet platforms to duck responsibility for the content it licenses and streams.”

“Spotify has made an editorial decision to work with Joe Rogan. Setting up an information centre while your number 1 show is careless with health-critical facts is not a credible response. They need to decide what editorial standards they expect from people they choose to work with, just like any other media company.”

