MailOnline muddles up cost of a possible rise in council tax

15 November 2022

This is not correct. The average band D council tax bill would increase by £98 per year, not per month, if rates increased by 5%. The average council tax bill per dwelling would increase by approximately £75 per year.

Households will face an average £100 hike in council tax per month if council tax rates increase by 5%.

An article published by MailOnline reports that in the upcoming Autumn Statement the government may increase the amount by which councils in England can raise council tax rates from a total of 3% to a total of 5%.

It then claimed that if council tax rates were to increase by 5%, “Households will face an average £100 hike in council tax per month”.

However, the piece went on to say that “a 5 per cent rise on an average Band D bill of £1,966 would cost an extra £98 next year”.

After Full Fact got in touch about the error, the article was amended to remove the incorrect reference to a £100 increase per month, and a correction note was added.

According to government figures, the average band D council tax set by local authorities in England for the 2022/23 financial year will be £1,966. A 5% increase to this figure would amount to approximately £98 per year.

The “£100 hike” reported by the MailOnline would therefore be the annual total increase, not the monthly increase, on an average band D council tax bill. Monthly, this works out at just over £8.

It’s also worth noting that the average council tax per dwelling across all bands in England in 2022/23 is £1,493. A 5% increase to this figure would amount to approximately £75 per year.

These figures do not account for the £150 council tax rebate which has been given to households in bands A to D in England as part of the government’s cost of living support package.

Currently, councils with responsibility for adult social care can increase council tax rates by up to 3%, including a maximum of 1% for expenditure on adult social care and 2% on other expenditure. Any further increases must be approved through a referendum.

Image courtesy of nattanan23