Soy sauce imports from Japan will not be cheaper next year

This led toclaims that, actually, soy sauce from Japan will be no cheaper than it is now, because currently the UK trades under European Union (EU) rules, and the EU has no tariffs (taxes) on imports of soy sauce from Japan.
It was also pointed out that some soy sauce currently consumed in the UK comes from the Netherlands.
The implication of this is that, if the UK does not maintain free trade with the EU as regards soy sauce, prices of some imports would increase.
DIT then tweeted that soy sauce would be cheaper under the UK-Japan trade deal than it would be under World Trade Organization (WTO) terms, which it claimed we would have been using to trade with Japan from 1 January 2021 had the UK-Japan trade deal not been agreed.
From next year, imports of soy sauce from Japan will stay tariff-free, as they currently are.
One issue with the claim is that we don’t just import soy sauce from Japan.
For example, Kikkoman, the world’s largest producer of naturally brewed soy sauce, manufactures its product for the EU market in Germany and the Netherlands.
When the UK was part of the EU, UK importers faced no tariffs when importing soy sauce from the EU. This remains the case during the current transition period.
However, if the UK does not maintain tariff-free trade in this area after the transition period ends, businesses wishing to import soy sauce from the EU will be faced with a new 6% tariff.
Other countries
It is possible that some soy sauce prices may decrease from next year.
The EU’s standard tariff on soy sauce, for countries it doesn’t have a trade agreement with, is 7.7%. The UK has said its import tariff for countries it does not have an agreement with will be 6% from next year.
A quick survey of Full Fact staff kitchens located soy sauce imports from mainland China, Hong Kong and Malaysia, all of which face a 7.7% tariff when imported into the EU.
This means that, from next year, even if the UK does not strike trade deals with countries like these, the tariffs imposed will fall slightly to 6%.
You’ve probably seen a surge in misleading and unsubstantiated medical advice since the Covid-19 outbreak. If followed, it can put lives at serious risk. We need your help to protect us all from false and harmful information.
We’ve seen people claiming to be health professionals, family members, and even the government – offering dangerous tips like drinking warm water or gargling to prevent infection. Neither of these will work.
The longer claims like these go unchecked, the more they are repeated and believed. It can put people’s health at serious risk, when our services are already under pressure.
Today, you have the opportunity to help save lives. Good information about Covid-19 could be the difference between someone taking the right precautions to protect themselves and their families, or not. Could you help protect us all from false and harmful information today?