The Conservatives - not Labour - extended the Energy Profits Levy to 2028

This is partly incorrect. The extension to 2028 was made by a Conservative government. An extension to 2029 was announced by a Conservative government but doesn’t appear to have been implemented. Labour later extended the levy to 2030.

A new booklet launched at the Conservative conference by the party’s leader Kemi Badenoch this week wrongly claims that Labour extended the Energy Profits Levy to 2028.

In fact this extension was announced and enacted by a Conservative government. Only the latest extension, to 2030, was made by Labour.

The claim appears in ‘The Right Way’, described by the party as a “major statement of Conservative principles”. It says of the Energy Profits Levy: “Introduced by Conservatives in May 2022 as a temporary 25 per cent levy to sunset at the end of 2025, it was then extended by Labour to 2028, then 2029, then 2030, while its rate rose to 38 per cent.”

The first part of that is accurate. The levy was announced in May 2022 by Boris Johnson’s government as an additional 25% tax on UK oil and gas profits. The government said it would be phased out if oil and gas prices returned “to historically more normal levels”, and also that the law would include a “sunset clause, effective at the end of December 2025” .

But the next change was also made under the Conservatives. In its Autumn Statement in November 2022, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government announced that it would raise the rate to 35% from 1 January 2023, and said “the levy will remain in place until the end of March 2028”. This became law in 2023.