Nadine Dorries wrong to claim employment higher than pre-pandemic level

Full Fact contacted Ms Dorries on 21 January asking her to correct her statements made on 13 January and has not received a response.
The Prime Minister has also made the false claim several times at Prime Minister’s Questions in recent weeks, though did finally use the figures correctly on 19 January, saying: “We have more people, more employees on the payroll now, than there were before the pandemic began.”
We have contacted the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary and Downing Street no fewer than six times asking the Prime Minister to correct the official record with regards to his previous statements.
They have not taken the opportunity to do so.
The Ministerial Code states: “It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.
“Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the Prime Minister.”
Image courtesy of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport