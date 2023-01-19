£95k average headteacher salary refers only to state secondary schools

What was claimed
This is close to the average salary of a secondary school headteacher in England. The average salary of all headteachers at state schools in England is £74,100.
This is close to the average salary of a secondary school headteacher in England. The average salary of all headteachers at state schools in England is £74,100.
“Teachers are already paid above the average wage, with most earning nearly £40,000 or more – while head teachers on average receive £95,000.”
A column published in yesterday’s Daily Express, both in print and online, said: “Teachers are already paid above the average wage, with most earning nearly £40,000 or more – while head teachers on average receive £95,000.”
In 2021/22, the average salary for all teachers working in state schools in England was £42,358. This includes classroom teachers, leadership teachers and headteachers.
The average salary of a classroom teacher in 2021/22 was £38,982.
However, it’s not accurate to say that headteachers on average receive £95,000. This is close to the average salary of a secondary school headteacher in England, which in 2021/22 was between £95,000 and £98,000 depending on the type of state secondary school.
For all state school headteachers in England, including primary and special educational school headteachers, the average salary was £74,100.
We’ve contacted the Daily Express and will update this piece if it responds.
In December 2022, education secretary Gillian Keegan similarly claimed that the average salary of a headteacher was £95,000 in an interview with LBC.
The BBC reported at the time that Ms Keegan later clarified she was referring to secondary school headteachers.
After we published this fact check, we contacted the Daily Express to request a correction regarding this claim.
The Daily Express is yet to respond.
