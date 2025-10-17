We took seven young people into the political party conferences: Here is what we learned

When we began planning our events for this year’s party conferences, we knew we didn’t want to stick to the usual format. If you’ve never been to a political party conference, the fringe events are where the real conversations happen, packed with panel discussions featuring MPs and policy experts. We’ve taken part in many of these panels over the years, but this time, we wanted to try something a little different.

As part of our mission to amplify younger voices, explore how misinformation has affected them, and hear what action they want to take, we knew it was time to hand over the mic. We wanted them to lead the conversation and ask the questions that matter most to them. So, we teamed up with two partner organisations, Shout Out UK and UK Youth, and set the plans in motion.

What, When, Where

At each party conference, we hosted a panel made up of an active group of young people, ranging in age from 15 to 25, alongside policymakers ready to answer their questions. At Labour Conference, we were joined by four MPs:

Jim McMahon, Former Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution

Peter Swallow, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Schools, Learning and Assessment

Jacob Collier, Labour MP for Burton & Uttoxeter

John Slinger, Labour MP for Rugby





At the Conservative conference, we welcomed three shadow ministers:

Dr Ben Spencer, Shadow Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology

Dr Luke Evans, Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary (Health and Social Care)

Paul Holmes, Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary (Housing, Communities and Local Government)





What did the young people ask?

By handing over the microphone to young people, we gave MPs no heads-up of what to prepare and no advance notice of the questions. The topics raised were wide-ranging: from devolution and homelessness, to tackling misinformation, addressing extremism, and exploring what it really means to lower the voting age safely. The conversation also delved into how to better engage young people in politics, and how MPs can use their social media platforms more effectively.

