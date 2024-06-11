Green Party 2024 manifesto: fact checked

12 June 2024

We expect the Green Party to launch its 2024 manifesto on Wednesday 12 June.

We’ll be fact checking it in full, as we did in 2017 and 2019, and will update this article in due course.

Get our latest general election fact checks Sign up to our email updates and get election updates straight to your inbox Sign up

While we don’t know yet exactly what the manifesto will include, the party has reportedly already promised to deliver “an extra £30bn a year for the NHS in England by 2030” if elected.

Last year we published a list of 10 manifesto standards we think political parties should meet to make sure their offerings are honest, accessible and meaningful. These include ensuring claims made in manifestos are factually correct, not misleading to voters and supported with evidence wherever possible.

We publicly called on Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay and other party leaders to support these and other standards, writing to them in November 2023 to outline the following demands:

Make sure the claims you, your party and candidates make are truthful. Set out your manifesto in ways that allow meaningful scrutiny of your pledges. Ensure your advertising is honest and truthful, and commit to have your political advertising independently regulated. Do not use deceptive campaigning tactics to gain votes, and commit to new rules for honest party campaigning practices.

The Green Party responded positively to this letter and agreed to publicly sign our honest election pledge.

For live updates on the general election you can follow our work on X (formerly Twitter), or over on our Election Live blog.