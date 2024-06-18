Postal voting in the 2024 general election

18 June 2024

With a deadline to apply for a postal vote of 5pm, Wednesday 19 June, we take a look at how postal voting works, how to apply and why some are suggesting it should be restricted.

Since February 2001, it has been possible for anyone in Great Britain to apply for a postal vote, allowing voters to cast their votes without having to attend a polling station in person. Before then, applicants had to give a reason why they needed a postal vote.

Most people still vote in person—in the 2017 election 18% of voters cast their votes via a postal vote, according to the Electoral Commission. This was an increase on the 2010 election, where 15.3% voted by post.

Ahead of the deadline to apply for a postal vote, we answer your most pressing questions.

This explainer is part of a series of ‘prebunking’ articles Full Fact is publishing ahead of the general election, exploring a range of topics which are likely to be of interest to voters. We’ll be updating these articles on a regular basis—this article was last updated on 18 June 2024 and the information in it is correct as of then.

How do I apply for a postal vote?

To apply for a postal vote in the general election on 4 July, you first have to register to vote. This has to be done before 18 June at 11:59pm.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote in England, Wales and Scotland is 19 June at 5pm. The deadline to apply for a postal vote in Northern Ireland has now passed, though you can still apply for an emergency postal or proxy vote by post if you have a medical condition that could not have been foreseen before 14 June 2024.

There are three ways to apply in Great Britain:

Contacting your local Electoral Registration Office and asking them to send you a paper form. Completing a downloadable postal vote application form and returning it to your local Electoral Registration Office. Applying online for a postal vote using the government’s website.

What evidence is there that voter fraud exists?

Postal votes are back in the news, with Reform UK claiming in their 'contract' that “postal voting has allowed electoral fraud”. To tackle this, Reform UK have pledged to stop postal voting, except for the elderly, disabled and “those who can’t leave their homes”.

While there is some evidence of fraud in previous elections, according to the Electoral Commission, the independent body that oversees elections in the UK, “in the past five years, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud”.

In 2005 a judge ordered local elections in Birmingham to be re-run after upholding allegations of widespread postal voting fraud.

In 2016 Sir Eric Pickles led an independent review into electoral fraud, prompted in part by the 2014 mayoral election in Tower Hamlets being declared void. The review made a number of recommendations, including restrictions on postal vote ‘harvesting’ by political activists. The rules on this were subsequently changed by the Elections Act 2022.

Electoral Commission figures show that of the 1,462 cases of alleged electoral fraud (not just postal voting fraud) reported to police between 2019 and 2023, 11 led to convictions and the police issued four cautions. Most cases either resulted in the police taking no further action or were “locally resolved” by the police “issuing words of advice”.

There were six allegations of personation (where someone pretends to be someone else to use their vote) relating to postal votes in 2023. Five saw no further action and one was locally resolved.

How is potential fraud detected?

The Electoral Commission says it works closely with police forces, prosecuting authorities, the Royal Mail and others to “prevent, detect, and take action against electoral fraud”.

New rules around registering for a postal vote allow an individual to do so online by providing a picture of their signature. When checking postal votes, a returning officer or counting officer will check whether the signature on the ballot matches the one provided in the original application.

The Electoral Commission provides guidance for officers on how to assess signatures, which includes three questions: whether the signatures are a similar shape, the pen-paths are similar, and the signatures similar in fluency.

Can someone return a postal vote for me?

Yes, you can ask someone you trust to return a postal vote on your behalf if you are not able to.

If you aren’t able to post your postal vote in time, you can take it to your polling station, or you may be able to hand it in to your local council office, but the Electoral Commission says you should contact your Electoral Registration Officer to check if this is possible.

In this instance, you can hand in your own postal vote and those of up to five other voters. If you hand in any more than five, your vote will still be counted, but the other ballots will not.

However, it is an offence for a political campaigner to handle postal votes, unless it is for a close relative or someone they provide care for.

Can someone identify my vote if I return a postal ballot?

When you receive a postal vote pack, it will include an envelope to return your vote. After voting, you should seal your ballot paper and no one will be able to identify how you voted until your vote is counted, as ballots are kept facing down.

Postal ballots are verified before the votes are counted

Verification is the process which confirms that postal votes have been submitted correctly, and the information on the ballot, like date of birth and signature, matches the registered information. The verification process also confirms that the number of votes received is the same as the number expected.

When are postal votes counted?

There may be a misconception that postal votes are counted as soon as they are returned, but this is not the case.

When postal votes are returned, they are checked to ensure the details are correct and then stored securely ahead of the count. Postal votes are counted after polls close, together with ballots cast in person.

Will postal votes received after the deadline still be counted?

It is your responsibility to ensure that your postal vote is received by 10pm on polling day. If you aren’t able to post it in time, you can return it in person.