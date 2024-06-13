SNP 2024 manifesto: fact checked

14 June 2024

We expect the SNP to launch its 2024 manifesto sometime in the next week or so.

We’ll be fact checking it in full, as we did in 2017 and 2019, and will update this article in due course.

While we don’t know yet exactly what the manifesto will include, it has been reported that will promise to “demand immediate negotiations with the UK government for another independence referendum if the party wins a majority of seats in Scotland”.

Last year we published a list of 10 manifesto standards we think political parties should meet to make sure their offerings are honest, accessible and meaningful. These include ensuring claims made in manifestos are factually correct, not misleading to voters and supported with evidence wherever possible.

We publicly called on then-SNP leader Humza Yousaf and other party leaders to support these and other standards, writing to him in November 2023 and January 2024 to outline the following demands:

Make sure the claims you, your party and candidates make are truthful. Set out your manifesto in ways that allow meaningful scrutiny of your pledges. Ensure your advertising is honest and truthful, and commit to have your political advertising independently regulated. Do not use deceptive campaigning tactics to gain votes, and commit to new rules for honest party campaigning practices.

At the time of writing we have yet to receive any indication from either Mr Yousaf or the SNP’s new leader John Swinney that they agree.

