When arriving to an EU airport, which queue do I now use at passport control?

Following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on 31 January 2020, readers have asked us what passport queue they should now use at EU airports.

British passport holders arriving at or departing from airports in EU countries should continue to use the EU/EEA/Switzerland queues at passport control.

This is the advice from the Association of British Travel Agents and various major EU airports.

The government says this arrangement may change after the end of the transition period, currently scheduled to end on 31 December 2020. It says that after the transition period: “At border control, you may need to…use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss citizens when queueing.”

What happens will depend on the outcome of negotiations this year.