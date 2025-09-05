Is the government on track to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030?

What does the pledge mean?

In its 2024 manifesto, Labour said: “Labour will support the transition to electric vehicles … restoring the phase-out date of 2030 for new cars with internal combustion engines.”

A car with an internal combustion engine (ICE) is powered by burning fuel—typically petrol or diesel. Hybrid cars are powered by a battery as well. And of course not all vehicles are cars. There are vans, lorries, coaches, motorcycles and other types too.

In January, the government said its phase-out pledge meant “no new petrol or diesel cars will be sold after 2030”. In April it clarified that pledge, saying new cars “will need to be hybridised in some manner—or be zero emission”, and also that small volume manufacturers would be exempted from this requirement.

The government also pledged that “all new cars and vans will need to be 100% zero emission by 2035”.

Second-hand vehicles are not affected.

As things stand, a slower version of this plan is already enshrined in law under what is called the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

These regulations set legally-binding quotas for the proportion of cars manufactured to be zero emission from the tailpipe, requiring 80% per year by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

This timeframe, which was introduced by the government of Rishi Sunak, loosened the 2030 target brought forward by Boris Johnson, which itself had tightened the 2040 target set by Theresa May.