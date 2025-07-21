Is the government on track to deliver its ‘New Deal for Working People’?

What does the pledge mean?

Labour’s manifesto promised to make a number of changes to what it called “outdated employment laws” through the implementation of “Labour’s Plan to Make Work Pay: Delivering a New Deal for Working People”, which the party said would include:

“banning exploitative zero hours contracts”

“ending fire and rehire”, the practice by which employers dismiss and re-engage employees to change their terms and conditions of employment

“introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal”, rather than being eligible for these only after a certain amount of time has passed

changing the remit of the Low Pay Commission “so for the first time it accounts for the cost of living”.

Labour’s manifesto committed to introducing legislation to effect these changes within its first 100 days in government—a deadline of 12 October 2024.

In June 2024, after the publication of its manifesto, Labour published a document outlining proposals for its reform of workers’ rights. As well as the measures outlined above, the party also committed to:

requiring employers to accommodate flexible working requests from day one, “except where it is not reasonably feasible”

a consultation on moving towards a ‘single status’ of worker

a review of the system of parental leave.

However, Labour said that some of the promises included in the ‘New Deal for Working People’ would take “longer to review and implement”, including “plans to move towards a single status of worker”. It also said it would conduct a review of the system of parental leave within its first year of government.

It is worth noting that employment law is devolved in Northern Ireland, meaning employment law changes in the rest of the UK do not automatically apply.