Is the government on course to create three new National Forests in England?

What does the pledge mean?

There are broadly three defined different types of tree cover in England—forests, woodland, and trees outside woodland, which are distinguished by their density and size.

The Forestry Commission, which promotes woodland growth in England, defines woodland as tree cover which is at least 0.5 hectares in size, at least 20 metres in width, and has a canopy cover of at least 20%. There’s no set single statutory definition of either ‘woodland’ or ‘forest’, however. When we asked the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) what its definition of a ‘national forest’ is, a spokesperson said this label was not a formal designation, but an “opportunity area” to enable collaboration between government and landowners.

There is currently one named ‘National Forest’ in England, which was established in the 1990s and spans 200 miles of the Midlands between Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire.

Labour’s manifesto didn’t specify how many new woodlands it would create, or set a precise figure on the number of trees it wanted to plant across England, aside from “millions”. It also did not specify dates for when these would be achieved by.

A Defra spokesperson confirmed these commitments were by the end of this parliament—so by August 2029 at the latest.

There is already a legally-binding commitment for 16.5% of all land in England to be covered by woodland or trees (outside of existing woodland) by 2050, which was introduced by the previous government in 2023 and the Labour government has confirmed it is committed to.