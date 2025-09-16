Has the government brought the railways into public ownership?

What does the pledge mean?

Britain’s railways were privatised in the 1990s. Since then, different bodies have had control over various aspects of the railways. For example, Network Rail is the public body responsible for rail infrastructure in Great Britain, but generally private train operating companies have been responsible for passenger services.

There have been cases where the Department for Transport’s operator of last resort (a public body now called DfT Operator Limited, or DFTO) took over the running of specific train operations, before Labour entered government. LNER, for example, has been run by DFTO since 2018, when it took over from Virgin Trains East Coast.

When Labour came into government in July 2024, 14 operators had a contract with the government, but four of these (LNER, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express) had already been taken into the public sector.

Labour’s manifesto provided further detail as to how this pledge would be achieved. It said railways would be brought into public ownership “as contracts with existing operators expire or are broken through a failure to deliver, without costing the taxpayers a penny in compensation”.

Labour had already promised to set up a body called Great British Railways (GBR) in order to deliver the promise, which its manifesto said would be “responsible for investment, day-to-day operational delivery and innovations and improvements for passengers”. In its announcement of this promise, it said open access operators would be able to continue to compete “wherever there is a case that open access adds value and capacity”.