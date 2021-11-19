Unvaccinated people aren’t 32,000 times more likely to die from Covid-19

19 November 2021

What was claimed Figures from the Office for National Statistics say you’re 32,000 times more likely to die of Covid if you’ve not been double jabbed. Our verdict The ONS report actually said that the age-adjusted risk of deaths involving Covid-19 was 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in fully vaccinated individuals—not 32,000. The Jeremy Vine show has since tweeted to say that the statement was incorrect.

“There’s figures from the Office of National Statistics [sic] that say, what is it? You’re 32,000 times more likely to die if you’ve not been double jabbed from Covid.” Andrew Pierce, .

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine television programme, journalist and Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce claimed that figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that someone is “32,000 times more likely to die if you’ve not been double jabbed from Covid”.

However, this is incorrect. The figures actually show that in this report the risk of death was 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than vaccinated people, not 32,000 times.

ONS data published in September shows that from 2 January to 24 September 2021, the age-adjusted risk of deaths involving Covid-19 was 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in fully vaccinated individuals.

Age adjusted risk of death uses a statistical method to allow different groups (e.g vaccinated or unvaccinated) to be compared, and aims to reduce the impact of differences in age. This is important because age could otherwise be an important ‘confounding’ factor.

The ONS cautions that these figures are not a measure of vaccine effectiveness, and can alter over time due to changes in infection rates, Covid-19 variants, changes to the types of people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated (for example which populations are included at times of different rollouts), immunity via infection and waning vaccine immunity.

The Jeremy Vine show has since tweeted to say that Mr Pierce’s comment was incorrect and said: “The figures should state that the Covid death risk is 32 times higher for an unvaccinated person”.

However, a video clip of Mr Pierce making the claim posted by the show’s Twitter account, which has been viewed over 180 thousand times, remains online at the time of publishing.

We contacted Mr Pierce, who acknowledged that he had made a mistake, and apologised for the error.