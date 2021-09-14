The government did not give £37 billion to Serco

Serco received £37 billion of government money in contracts for NHS Test and Trace.
Our verdict
Incorrect. The total value of contracts signed with Serco under the Test and Trace programme by the end of March 2021 was about £623 million. £37 billion was the total budget for the whole programme, not all of which was spent.
This appears to be a reference to the £37 billion budget for the first two years of the NHS Test and Trace programme. However, not all of that budget has been spent, and only a fraction of it was used to pay for services from the outsourcing company Serco.
The value of the contracts signed with Serco during that first year was about £623 million, making it the fourth largest private supplier to the programme, by contract value. (Although the actual spending under all these contracts may be higher or lower than the value of the contracts themselves.)
The big picture
In short, the government has certainly spent a large amount of money on the Test and Trace programme.
Most of it went on testing, but only a small proportion went to Serco, for managing some test sites and providing some contact-tracing services.
The first year of the programme cost more than the £12 billion the government is planning to spend, on average, in each year of its new health and social care plan.
because the government has not spent £37 billion on the Test and Trace programme so far, and only a small proportion of its spending went to Serco.
