The DWP says the 93% figure Mr Milburn used actually refers to the proportion of issued fit notes which state a person is ‘not fit for work’. We don’t know what proportion of all fit note requests are granted, or “signed off automatically”.

About 93% of applications for fit notes are signed off automatically.

“About 93% of applications for fit notes are signed off automatically.” Alan Milburn –

Ahead of the publication of his independent report on young people and work this week, former health secretary Alan Milburn claimed in a BBC interview [18:25] that “about 93% of applications for fit notes are signed off automatically”.

But the Department for Work and Pensions, which has now published Mr Milburn’s report. told us that the 93% figure he used actually refers to something different—the proportion of electronic fit notes which are issued stating that a person is “not fit for work”.

A fit note is an official document which is issued by a healthcare professional that gives evidence about a person’s fitness to work, and can also help people access sick pay and health-related benefits.

The 93% figure has been previously cited by the government as the percentage of fit notes issued electronically in primary care across England which state a patient is “not fit for work”. And the figure appears twice and is correctly described in Mr Milburn’s report, which says “93% of electronic fit notes issued in GP practices in England in 2025 were ‘not fit for work’”.

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Fit notes can otherwise state a patient “may be fit for work”, which allows healthcare professionals to recommend ways an employee might be able to return to work.

But these figures only look at issued electronic fit notes—they don’t include people who may have asked for a fit note and not received one, so do not refer to “applications for fit notes” as Mr Milburn’s claim on the BBC suggested.

We’ve not been able to find any official figures on the proportion of fit note requests which are granted, and the Office for Statistics Regulation has previously said that there is “no data available on occasions when patients may request a fit note and are not issued with one”.

It’s also not clear what Mr Milburn meant in his interview when he said 93% of fit note applications are signed off “automatically”. According to government guidance, fit notes are issued following an assessment by a healthcare professional.

Mr Milburn’s report calls for the fit note system to be reformed, and says ‘not fit for work’ fit notes are “signing people off without access to support that could help them stay in or return to work”.