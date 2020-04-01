What counts as essential travel during the Covid-19 lockdown?

We’ve been asked by readers what counts as essential travel during the Covid-19 lockdown. Government guidance around the most recent lockdown measures was issued on 23 March and is due to be reviewed after three weeks.

You should ensure you stay at home as much as possible, and keep two metres apart from anyone outside of your household. Police have the power to fine or arrest people who break the new laws around social distancing.

It is important to remember that if you or other members of your household have symptoms of the new coronavirus, you should not leave your house unless absolutely necessary, or to exercise until your period of self-isolation is over.

If you’re not sure whether your reason for travel is essential then you can check the government’s guidance which can be found here.

When you can travel

The law says people should not leave their house without a “reasonable excuse”. It lists various reasons why you might need to leave the house (detailed below), but these aren’t meant to be exhaustive.

As well as this, the government has set out guidance on when you’re allowed to leave the house if you do not have symptoms.

You can go shopping for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, as infrequently as possible. Although you should not use public transport unless you have to, there are no rules against driving to the shops.

You can also leave the house to care for elderly or vulnerable people, such as dropping shopping or medication at their door, as long as you have no coronavirus symptoms, no underlying health conditions, are under 70 and are not pregnant. More advice on caring for others can be found here. You should not share a car with anyone you do not live with.

You can leave the house to exercise once a day. The government has said you should use open spaces near to your home where possible, and advised against unnecessary travel for exercise (such as driving to a national park or beauty spot).

You can also leave your house for any medical need, including donating blood or attending medical appointments. There are no rules against driving for these reasons.

You are permitted to travel to work if you cannot work from home, for example if you work in construction, transport or for the NHS.

Critical workers can still take their children to school or childcare providers, and children under the age of 18 can be moved between households if their parents do not live together.

The law says that leaving the house to avoid injury, illness or escape the risk of harm is allowed.

If travelling is “absolutely necessary”, you are allowed to travel to access public services such as social services, the justice system, support for victims or support from the Department for Work and Pensions. These services should be provided and accessed remotely whenever possible.

The government has advised homebuyers and renters to delay moving house, but you are permitted to do this if it is unavoidable.

You can also take your pet to the vet if it needs urgent treatment. If you leave the house to walk a dog or care for horses or livestock, this should be combined with your once-daily exercise.

Although the government has stopped social events such as weddings, baptisms and religious ceremonies, funerals can still be attended by immediate family or members of the deceased person’s household. If none of these are able to go to the funeral, friends can attend. Faith leaders have been asked to restrict the number of people attending funerals to ensure two metres can be kept between them, and no one showing symptoms of Covid-19 should attend.

Work in people’s homes, such as repairs and maintenance, can still be carried out as long as the tradesperson has no symptoms. If a household is isolating or includes a vulnerable person who is being shielded, work should only be carried out if there is a direct risk to the safety of a household, such as emergency plumbing or repairs. No work should be carried out by a tradesperson with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild.

International and domestic freight transport, including by air, ship, road and rail, is classified as essential activity. Advice against non-essential travel does not apply to it.

When you can’t travel

Simply put, if you don’t have a reasonable excuse to leave the house, it is illegal to do so.

The government has detailed in its guidance some of the specific cases where you are not allowed to travel.

Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar places, either for isolation or holidays. You should remain in your primary residence.

In general, you should not visit family or friends you do not live with, unless one of the permissible reasons above applies, such as if you are caring for them or need to move children between their parents’ homes.

You should not use public transport unless you have to.

International travel

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all non-essential travel worldwide until at least 15 April 2020.

Government guidance says that whether international travel is essential or not “is a personal decision and circumstances differ from person to person. It is for individuals themselves to make an informed decision based on the risks and FCO advice.”