Covid virus variants are real

Viruses can’t exist outside of computer animations.
Our verdict
This is completely untrue. Knowledge about viruses has existed since the late 19th Century, and are known to cause many human illnesses including the common cold, smallpox and herpes.
What was claimed
SARS-CoV-2 variants don’t exist.
Our verdict
All viruses mutate over time, and SARS-CoV-2 is no exception. We know they exist because of genomic sequencing, and there are a number of Variants of Concern currently identified as such by the UK government.
because there is significant, longstanding evidence that viruses exist, and several variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified as Variants of Concern by the government.
