Report of 8% vaccine efficacy for elderly debunked by German government

26 January 2021

What was claimed The German federal government only expects the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to have an effectiveness of eight percent among the over 65s. Our verdict The German government said it couldn’t confirm the report which may have misunderstood the proportion of trial participants aged 56-69 as the efficacy rate among over 65s. Public data shows older adults had a similar immune response to the vaccine as younger adults.

“According to information from Handelsblatt from coalition circles, the federal government only expects an effectiveness of eight percent among the over 65s.” Handelsblatt (translated), .

The German federal government has debunked a claim in the German newspaper Handelsblatt that suggested the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 8% effective among over 65s.

Handelsblatt attributed this information to the federal government. However, the German Federal Ministry of Health told Full Fact it “cannot confirm recent reports of reduced efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine”, adding:

“At first glance, it seems that two things have been confused in the reports: About 8% of the subjects in the AstraZeneca efficacy trial were between 56 and 69 years of age, and only 3 to 4 percent were over 70 years of age.

“However, this does not imply an efficacy of only 8% in the elderly.”

Handelsblatt hasn’t at the time of writing confirmed whether this was the basis of its report or not. We have contacted the newspaper and will update this piece if it responds.

The claim has also been denied by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

In December, research published in the Lancet showed that older adults who received the vaccine showed a similar immune response to younger adults.

Prof Stephen Evans, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The randomised data on immunogenicity does not suggest that there will be notably lower efficacy at older ages for the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine.” However, he noted that efficacy data for older adults is more limited as older adults were recruited into trials later.

The German health ministry added that the European Medicines Agency would be delivering its results on the evaluation of AstraZeneca vaccine data on Friday.