There is no graphene oxide in the Covid-19 vaccines

4 August 2021

What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccines contain graphene oxide. Our verdict The MHRA has told us that none of the Covid-19 vaccines in current use contain graphene oxide. What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccines put people who have received them in danger if 5G is ‘cranked up’. Our verdict There is no evidence to support this claim. 1 of 2 claims

A widely shared Facebook post claims that vaccines contain “Graphene Oxide Nano Particles” and that these can reassemble on command and travel to any part of the body.

Nanoparticles are a generic term for very small particles which are found in nature, or can be man-made. They are used in medicine, and a particular type called a lipid nanoparticle is used in both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (which have been approved for use in the UK).

Graphene oxide is another type of nanoparticle but as we have written previously, the Covid-19 vaccines currently in use do not contain graphene oxide. The MHRA told Full Fact “there is no graphene oxide in any of the authorised vaccines”.

Professor Penny Ward, chair of the Education and Standards Committee at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine reiterated this.

She explained that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use lipid nanoparticles in the envelope which transports the mRNA. She also said that the lipid nanoparticles used in the vaccines have been shown in animal studies to mostly stay at the injection site and in the lymphatic system where immune responses to the vaccine occur.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at Leeds University, told Full Fact that lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are different, and behave differently, to metal or carbon nanoparticles. He explained that the lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines are “specifically designed to interact, and fuse with the membranes of the cells within the muscle into which they are injected…as such, the vast majority of the material is absorbed at the injection site”.

We have written about claims regarding fertility and nanoparticles before.

The post ends by saying: “Just wait until 5gee is PROPERLY cranked up to the Military wave.” We have written many times about how 5G does not cause, exacerbate or have anything to do with Covid-19.

