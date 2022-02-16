Potential Covid-19 vaccine which used HIV protein was never rolled out

This isn’t true, but there is a kernel of truth behind the claim.
In June 2021, the BBC released a documentary telling the stories of different research teams’ efforts to manufacture a vaccine against Covid-19.
In the programme, Professor Keith Chappell from the University of Queensland in Australia talks about the vaccine his team had developed, which used a spike protein similar to those found on the surface of the Covid-19 virus.
However, some people who received trial doses returned positive HIV test results because they had developed antibodies against HIV. These were false positives as the participants didn’t actually have an HIV infection.
All this is explained in the BBC documentary. However, some claimsshared on social media only clip the segment where Professor Chappell talks about developing the vaccine using an HIV protein, not the later segments where it is explained the vaccine was abandoned.
Photo courtesy of CDC/ C. Goldsmith, P. Feorino, E. L. Palmer, W. R. McManus
because the vaccine which contained an HIV protein is not in use.