A mistake in the New York Post has been misconstrued as a sign of Covid-19 conspiracy

What was claimed
A picture showing people unwell on the streets of India was taken during a gas leak in 2020, not during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. This suggests that casualties from the current wave of Covid-19 in India are being exaggerated, and that Covid-19 is a conspiracy.
Our verdict
This image was incorrectly used in a New York Post article about the Covid-19 pandemic, but it actually comes from a video taken in 2020 after a gas leak in Visakhapatnam, India. The outlet has since corrected the mistake, and there is nothing to suggest it is evidence of a conspiracy.