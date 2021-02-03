Keir Starmer did want the UK to remain in the European Medicines Agency

Mr Johnson suggested that the UK’s vaccine rollout would have been delayed had we remained in the European Medicines Agency, and said of Mr Starmer: “He wanted to stay in the European Medicines Agency, Mr Speaker, and said so four times from that despatch box.”
Mr Starmer replied: “Complete nonsense. Don’t let the truth get in the way of a pre-prepared gag. Mr Speaker, the Prime Minister knows I’ve never said that, from this despatch box or anywhere else.”
However, Mr Starmer is wrong about this. We found that he has suggested the UK should remain in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on at least two occasions, when he was shadow Brexit minister.
On 17 January 2017, he said during a debate in the House of Commons: “Mr Speaker, let me give three examples [of European collaboration we should seek to retain after Brexit] without the details: the European Aviation Safety Agency, which deals with safety; the European Medicines Agency; and Europol, which I worked with for many years. Those are the bits of the EU that we should be seeking to retain, not throw away.”
During another debate on 31 January 2017, he also said: “Why would we want to be outside the European Medicines Agency, which ensures that all medicines in the EU market are safe and effective?... [We] ask that consideration be given to finding ways to ensure that where we can we stay within those agencies, for the obvious benefits that they bring.”
The EMA, among other things, assesses medicines before they are authorised within the EU.
You’ve probably seen a surge in misleading and unsubstantiated medical advice since the Covid-19 outbreak. If followed, it can put lives at serious risk. We need your help to protect us all from false and harmful information.
We’ve seen people claiming to be health professionals, family members, and even the government – offering dangerous tips like drinking warm water or gargling to prevent infection. Neither of these will work.
The longer claims like these go unchecked, the more they are repeated and believed. It can put people’s health at serious risk, when our services are already under pressure.
Today, you have the opportunity to help save lives. Good information about Covid-19 could be the difference between someone taking the right precautions to protect themselves and their families, or not. Could you help protect us all from false and harmful information today?