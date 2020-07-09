New data reveals PM’s testing speeds claims as wrong

Test times are only published for around half of antigen tests. That means we can’t say whether or not this is accurate.

Incorrect. When this was said, on 3 June, 19% of tests at regional testing sites and 5% of tests at mobile test centres were done within 24 hours.

The tests conducted at the 199 testing centres, as well as the mobile test centres, are all done within 24 hours.

“We already turn around 90% of tests within 48 hours. The tests conducted at the 199 testing centres, as well as the mobile test centres, are all done within 24 hours, and I can undertake to him now to get all tests turned around in 24 hours by the end of June, except for difficulties with postal tests or insuperable problems like that.” Boris Johnson, 3 June 2020

Last month, the Prime Minister was asked how far the government had progressed towards delivering on its target to process Covid-19 tests within 24 hours.

He responded saying that, at that point:

90% of all tests were turned around within 48 hours

All tests at testing centres and mobile testing sites are done within 24 hours

We don’t know if the first claim is true as data on turnaround times aren’t published for all tests. We now know the second claim to be untrue, despite the Department of Health and Social Care suggesting, at the time, that the Prime Minister was correct by saying that “tests done at regional test centres and mobile teams are already done in 24 hours”.

Far from “all” tests being done within 24 hours, the proportion of people in England receiving their test result within 24 hours of taking their test in the week to 3 June was 19% at regional test sites, 5% at mobile testing units and and 6% at satellite test centres.

How testing works?

The government’s testing regime has two parts. There are antigen tests which check whether someone currently has coronavirus. And there are antibody tests which check whether they have had coronavirus in the past but don’t anymore.

Antigen tests can determine whether someone needs to self-isolate and these are the test results used by NHS test and trace when deciding which contacts to track. Antibody tests are used to help understand the spread of the virus.

Antigen tests themselves can be split into two main groups (called “pillars” by the government). Pillar 1 tests are antigen tests done in Public Health England labs and hospitals for health workers and patients with a clinical need for a test. Pillar 2 tests are done by commercial partners for the wider population. (Pillar 4 also includes some antigen testing for the purposes of national surveillance, but we won’t cover these here.)

Pillar 2 tests can be done at various types of site including regional test sites, mobile testing units, satellite test centres and via home tests. More details on the differences can be found here.

How quickly are they being done?

We don’t know exactly how quickly all antigen tests are being carried out because, so far, testing times have only been published for pillar 2 tests, and not pillar 1 tests in NHS hospitals and public labs.

Pillar 1 tests are a significant proportion of all antigen tests processed in the UK (almost half in the latest data), so they can’t be discounted from the calculation.

NHS Test and Trace says: “Time taken to receive a COVID-19 test result is only provided for pillar 2 testing. We are working towards aligning methodologies across all pillars, including NHS and PHE laboratories, to add testing turnaround times for pillar 1 into the publication.”

That means we can’t say whether or not the Prime Minister was correct to say on 3 June that 90% of tests were carried out within 48 hours.

However we do now know the Prime Minister was wrong to claim that all tests at testing centres and mobile testing sites were being turned around within 24 hours.

When Mr Johnson said this on 3 June, the data hadn’t been made available. At the time, Full Fact asked the Department for Health and Social Care for more information and a spokesperson said “we’d point you back to what the PM said yesterday…tests done at regional test centres and mobile teams are already done in 24 hours.”

Data published on 2 July showed only a small proportion of tests were being done in this time. In the week to 3 June 19% of tests at regional sites, 6% of tests at satellite centres and 5% of tests at mobile testing units were turned around within 24 hours.

When we put this to DHSC, it did not respond directly, merely sending over a list of background points, stating the government’s targets and current performance.

The latest week’s data shows that the proportion of tests processed in 24 hours has increased significantly but is still far from “all”.

From 18 June to 24 June, 72% of regional test site tests, 61% of mobile testing unit tests and 21% of satellite test centre tests were processed within 24 hours.

Data confirming the Prime Minister has missed his pledge for all tests (except home tests and satellite centre testse) to be turned around within 24 hours by the end of June was published today.

In the last week of June, 92% of tests at regional test sites and 90% of tests at mobile testing units were processed within 24 hours.

Data on the testing speed of pillar 1 tests in hospitals and public labs has not yet been published.