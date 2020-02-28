The NHS hasn’t advised people to stop shaking hands to avoid the Wuhan coronavirus

This is incorrect. Although some doctors have suggested this may be a good idea, no advice around shaking hands has been issued by the government

The NHS has warned people should not shake hands to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus

“Ban handshakes to stop coronavirus, NHS warns.” The Sun, 27 February 2020

A headline in The Sun has incorrectly said the NHS has warned people to ban handshakes to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The government has not issued any official advice on handshaking, although some doctors have suggested avoiding it.

Although The Sun’s headline says the NHS has specifically warned against handshakes, the article later clarifies the suggestion came up in an interview on BBC Breakfast with GP Dr Rosemary Leonard and Leeds University virologist Stephen Griffin.

A clip of the interview shows Dr Leonard saying: “When we all walked into the BBC this morning, the charming people at the desk were all shaking our hands.

“I know it’s very British and very polite, we probably ought to stop shaking hands.”

She is not the only doctor to have suggested this. The manager of Newcastle United, Steve Bruce, told the BBC that the club has introduced a handshake ban at its training ground to avoid the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus on the advice of a doctor.

And earlier this month, virologist Professor John Oxford from Queen Mary University told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “What we need to do is less of the handshaking, hugging, kissing, that sort of thing, because this virus looks like its spread by ordinary tidal breathing, not necessarily colds and coughing.”

However, Public Health England, which is in charge of giving health advice to the public, has confirmed to us that no advice around shaking hands has been issued by the government.

The latest NHS advice recommends covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve—rather than your hands—when you cough or sneeze and putting used tissues in the bin immediately. It also advises frequent hand washing with soap and water, or hand sanitiser gel if soap and water aren’t available, and avoiding close contact with people who are unwell.

It advises against touching your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean. It does not mention shaking hands.

The government has also launched a public information campaign with advice about the new coronavirus, including a video which reiterates the NHS advice

If you have recently returned from China or a number of other countries, depending on whether you have symptoms or not, the NHS has different advice.

Public Health England advises those returning from the Hubei province of China in the last 14 days—or Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy and specific zones in South Korea since 19 February—to stay indoors, avoid contact with others and call NHS 111 if you’re in England, even if they do not have symptoms.

If you think you might have the new coronavirus, then there are steps the NHS recommends you take.

There are separate numbers to call in the rest of the UK. In Scotland the NHS recommends calling your GP surgery, or NHS 24 on 111 if it’s out of hours. In Wales you should call the 111 line if it’s available in your area or dial 0845 4647. In Northern Ireland the NHS says to call 0300 200 7885.