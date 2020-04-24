These death figures are correct, but deaths from Covid-19 are still rising

Correct, although the number of deaths in recent weeks far exceeds the number at the same point in any recent year.

There were fewer deaths recorded in the first 15 weeks of 2020 than in the first 15 weeks of 2018.

A Facebook post compared the deaths recorded by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) so far in 2020 with the deaths in 2018. Some readers have asked us to look into this as well.

The Facebook post says that “UK currently to date including today 22 April has exactly 2,760 ‘LESS’ deaths than the exact same period weeks 1-15 in 2018”. The user said that the data came from the website of the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

These numbers refer to deaths in England and Wales, not the whole UK. Also, they were the latest ONS figures available on 22 April, but they only include deaths registered until 10 April. Otherwise, the figures are correct.

Looking at just the last two weeks of data, the number of deaths is far above what it was in any of the past five years.

Have many people died in 2020 compared to 2018?

The number of people who die varies from year to year. The winter months usually see more deaths, but as it happens – perhaps because of the mild winter this year – 2020 saw relatively few deaths in the months before the Covid-19 outbreak started.

There were 138,916 deaths registered in the first 12 weeks of the year. That’s slightly above 2019 and 2016 but quite a bit below 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Then the number of deaths registered in week 13 of 2020 rose above the number in any of the five previous years. Deaths continued to increase very sharply in weeks 14 and 15.

By the end of week 15, the total for 2020 had already risen above the totals in any of the past five years, except 2018.

What about 2018?

Even though the total number of deaths registered in the first 15 weeks of this year (18,516) is still a bit lower than it was in 2018 (18,720), that doesn’t mean that 2020 is an ordinary year.

It is likely that the total for 2020 so far will overtake the comparable 2018 figure in the coming weeks.

