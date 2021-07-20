TfL is part of self-isolation pilot scheme

20 July 2021

What was claimed TfL is part of a pilot whereby staff required to self-isolate can instead take daily Covid-19 tests at work. Our verdict Correct.

“The Government has indicated that we could be part of a trial whereby daily tests would replace the need for self-isolation. We are still waiting for formal notification from them that we are part of this trial.” Transport for London, .

“We were consulted last year on a limited pilot at specific locations for critical signalling operations. This was never developed into a general agreement for Network Rail, TfL, the wider rail sector or for transport in general. For the government to claim there is an agreed scheme or system is totally untrue.” Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), .

“The pilot to, instead of self-isolating, to take a daily lateral flow test has been running since December and the Cabinet Office and Number 10 had subscribed, as had other organisations like TfL for example.” Nadhim Zahawi MP, .

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed to Full Fact that it has been participating in a pilot where staff can take daily Covid-19 tests at work instead of self-isolating, after earlier suggesting it was unaware of its formal involvement in the trial.

On Sunday, 18 July, it was announced that, as part of this pilot, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were not required to self-isolate after coming into contact with the health secretary Sajid Javid, who then tested positive for Covid-19. This decision was later reversed and both are now self-isolating.

After accusations that the government had received preferential treatment, ministers including Robert Jenrick and Nadhim Zahawi stressed that the pilot scheme included other participants including TfL, and not just the government.

TfL, however, responded suggesting it was not part of the trial and was “waiting for formal notification from [the government] that we are part of this trial.” The head of the RMT trade union said: “For the government to claim there is an agreed scheme or system is totally untrue.”

But the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) told us that TfL currently have two sites registered as part of the pilot

And a TfL spokesperson later confirmed: “We have been part of a limited location-based trial at two sites which allows staff who have been notified by Test & Trace to take a lateral flow test at one of these sites on seven consecutive days and continue working throughout if negative.”

The two locations included its own main office in Southwark, as well as King’s Cross station.

DHSC said that the trial has been running since December among organisations in England with workplace testing sites, and that Downing Street joined the trial in May.

TfL confirmed that when it said it was “waiting for formal notification from them that we are part of this trial”, it had been referring to a different trial, whereby employees can take tests at home instead of self-isolating, after being told to do so by NHS Test & Trace.