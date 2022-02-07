Jacob Rees-Mogg wrong to suggest morning after pill is ‘abortifacient’

Dame Diana Johnson: I am sure that the Leader of the House will be delighted to know that, following a campaign by the women’s parliamentary Labour party, the journalist Rose Stokes and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, Boots has announced that it is slashing the price of its morning-after pill from £15.99 to £10.99, removing the sexist surcharge that is attached to that medication. It is interesting to note that Superdrug is still charging £13.49, whereas people can get generic emergency contraception for £3.99 on the Chemist4U website. I am raising this because cuts to public health budgets and the fragmentation of the NHS have meant that it is more difficult for women to access contraception advice. May we have a debate about the report of the all-party parliamentary group on sexual and reproductive health in the UK, which made clear recommendations on proper funding and accessibility for women’s contraceptive health services?
Jacob Rees-Mogg: The right honourable Lady cannot expect me to speak in favour of abortifacients.
Mr Rees-Mogg has previously spoken about his opposition to abortion due to his Catholic faith.