Since 2010, the UK has granted protection to around 41,000 asylum seekers under the age of 18.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson claimed that the UK has taken in 41,000 unaccompanied children since 2010. This claim was in response to a question from the SNP MP Carol Monaghan about unaccompanied child refugees.

Home Office data shows that 41,396 asylum seekers under the age of 18 were granted leave to remain in the UK between 2010 and 2019.

But not all of these were unaccompanied.

11,338 (27%) were classified by the Home Office as an unaccompanied asylum seeking child while 16,671 (40%) were accompanied.

The remaining 13,387 young people granted leave to remain were part of resettlement schemes. We cannot tell from these statistics whether these young people were accompanied by a parent or carer, or if they were unaccompanied.

We’ve asked the Prime Minister’s office and the Home Office for comment.