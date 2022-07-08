What payouts do ministers receive when they leave office?

8 July 2022

The Prime Minister is not entitled to a ministerial severance payment on leaving office.

This may turn out to be true, but it is too early to say. Those who resigned will not receive a payout if they return to a paid job in government within three weeks, as some have said they will, or wish to.

Ministerial departures that caused Boris Johnson to announce his resignation will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of £423,000.

[This week’s government resignations] will lead to a total bill to the taxpayer of £423,000. Liberal Democrats press release, .

Coup has cost you £423,000 The Mail, .

Boris Johnson and Tory ministers entitled to total £420,000 severance pay for resigning The Independent, .

The Prime Minister is not included in that arrangement [severance pay] due to having ‘preferential pension arrangements’, meaning Mr Johnson will not get an envelope of cash upon leaving No 10. The Daily Mirror, .

Following dozens of resignations from the government this week, we’ve seen multiple reports about the money ministers may receive as severance payments.

Boris Johnson will receive a severance payment for leaving office, contrary to a report in the Mirror.

Several newspapers have also reported, based on analysis by the Liberal Democrats, that this week’s government resignations would cost the taxpayer around £423,000 in severance pay. The Labour MP Rupa Huq has made a similar claim in Parliament.

This figure is not necessarily true, because it depends how many of the people who resigned return to paying jobs in government within three weeks.

What are the rules on severance pay for ministers?

The law says that people holding various eligible paid positions in government and the opposition are entitled to a quarter of their salary in severance pay when they leave the job. This includes all ministers, but not parliamentary private secretaries or trade envoys.

This only applies to people who are under the age of 65, and who leave the job for any reason other than their death.

It also does not apply to people who hold one of the eligible positions again within three weeks (or six weeks following the dissolution of Parliament for an election). So if someone has resigned as a health minister then returns as an education minister within three weeks, they will not receive a severance payment.

In those cases, they will receive a payment when they eventually leave, unless they refuse it. (Former education secretary Michelle Donelan has said she will give hers to charity.)

Ministers who resigned this week, but who get another eligible job within three weeks, therefore won’t receive any extra severance money as a result.

The former children’s minister Will Quince, for example, resigned on 6 July, but has since returned as education minister. The former science minister, George Freeman, has also said he is willing to return. More positions may be announced in the coming days.

What are the payments worth?

Based on the current figures:

the Prime Minister will receive £18,860 (a quarter of £75,440)

a Cabinet Minister will receive £16,876.25 (a quarter of £67,505)

a Minister of State will receive £7,920 (a quarter of £31,680)

a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State will receive £5,618.75 (a quarter of £22,475)

The value of the payment depends on the last eligible job you were doing. So if someone leaves a higher-paying job and moves to a lower-paying one (for example, from a secretary of state to a minister), they will receive a smaller payment when they ultimately leave government altogether.

What does the Prime Minister get?

The Mirror reported that the Prime Minister is not included in this arrangement, and does not receive a payment, but the Cabinet Office confirmed to Full Fact that this is not correct.

It seems that the Prime Minister has been entitled to this payment since the rules were changed in 2013.

The i newspaper has also reported that “among the pay cheques improving Mr Johnson’s bank balance in the months to come will be a contribution of £115,000 direct from the tax payer in the form of an allowance paid to former prime minister[s]”.

The i says it is referring to the Public Duty Cost Allowance (PDCA), which is not a simple grant or payment. It is a reimbursement—not paid in advance—for additional administrative expenses incurred by former Prime Ministers “arising from their special position in public life”.

Cabinet Office guidance explains: “Former Prime Ministers or their staff may only be reimbursed for legitimate salary or office expenses incurred in meeting the demands of the former Prime Minister’s public life up to the annual limit.”

Arguably this makes the i article misleading, because Mr Johnson may not receive all of the £115,000 allowance, if he does not submit that value in expenses. It’s also debatable whether the repayment of work expenses really ‘improves’ your bank bala