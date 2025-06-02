How many hospitals are in Kemi Badenoch’s constituency? It depends on who you ask
At this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer mentioned new scanners being installed in “two hospitals in the constituency of the Leader of the Opposition”. Kemi Badenoch replied: “Perhaps the Prime Minister knows something I do not, because there is only one hospital in my constituency.”
This exchange has prompted some social media users to question whether Mrs Badenoch was correct, as her North West Essex constituency includes Broomfield Hospital and Saffron Walden Community Hospital, both of which she has visited in recent years.
We have contacted Mrs Badenoch’s office for clarification and will update this article if we hear back. But journalists from Politico and the Sun on Sunday report Conservative sources have suggested that, in this context, community hospitals don’t meet the usual definition of the word ‘hospital’.
Should this be the case, it seems to represent a change from the former Conservative administration under PM Boris Johnson, which included several community hospitals when it announced plans to build 40 new hospitals. In addition, the Community Hospitals Association says the services offered may vary, but refers to them as “small local hospitals”.
Under the current government, the New Hospital Programme, announced by health secretary Wes Streeting in January 2025, also includes at least two community hospitals—Shotley Bridge and Bexhill.
We’ve written previously about the former government’s plan to build 40 new hospitals, and we’re currently monitoring progress on Labour’s pledge to double the number of CT and MRI scanners in the NHS in our Government Tracker here.
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
NHS England chair mixes up people and cases on the waiting list
The chair of NHS England, Dr Penny Dash, said at the NHS ConfedExpo Conference yesterday (22:45): “There are seven and a half million people on the waiting list.” This was found with the help of our AI tools.
As we’ve often said before, this isn’t quite right. In the data when Dr Dash was speaking, there were 6.2 million people on the Referral to Treatment (RTT) waiting list—and they were involved in about 7.4 million cases.
There are always more cases than people on the list, because some people are awaiting treatment for more than one thing.
NHS England began to report an estimate for the number of unique patients on the RTT list in November 2023. NHS England referred to the data correctly in its press notice this morning.
For more analysis of NHS waiting lists, read our explainer.
Full Fact approached NHS England for comment.
Will boosting free school meals lift 100,000 children out of poverty?
The government has announced what it’s called an “unprecedented” expansion of free school meals provision, which it says will lift 100,000 children across England “completely out of poverty”.
Since 2018 only children from households with an income of less than £7,400 per year have normally been eligible for free school meals, but entitlement is to be extended to every household in receipt of Universal Credit, making a further 500,000 pupils eligible.
Eligibility for free meals will be expanded from September 2026, but what wasn’t made explicit in the government’s press release and Labour’s X post announcing the move was the timeframe for the claim about 100,000 children being lifted out of poverty.
Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggests this won’t happen in the next year, as “transitional protections” introduced in 2018 mean many of those children on low incomes are already receiving free meals, even though they wouldn’t normally be eligible. It notes this “makes the short-run costs of expanding eligibility lower, but also means that fewer families will benefit on day one”.
The IFS does, however, agree that 100,000 children will be lifted out of poverty in the long-term and suggests that ultimately 1.7 million additional children could receive free lunches.
When we contacted the Department for Education, it pointed us to the government’s own analysis, which estimates that the extension of free school meals will see 100,000 children, as well as 50,000 adults, lifted out of poverty by 2030.
The provision of school meals costs around £500 per pupil, so Labour says the expansion will effectively put this amount into the pockets of those parents who qualify.
As we’ve written before, there are a number of different measures of poverty.
The government analysis says its figure is based on relative poverty, which measures the number of people in households where the income is below 60% of the national median average that year, and after housing costs. But the analysis also models the expected impact on other measures of poverty.
BBC corrects Today programme net migration claim following Full Fact intervention
The BBC has corrected a claim made on Radio 4’s Today programme following a request from Full Fact.
During an interview on 13 May with home secretary Yvette Cooper, presenter Nick Robinson referred to figures about projected net migration and suggested they took into account the latest measures announced by the Home Office.
He said: “It’ll still be the case after all of this is done, won’t it, that net migration to this country is in the hundreds of thousands, according to the Office for National Statistics, potentially above half a million a year, even after every single one of these measures is taken”.
He then added shortly after: “One estimate of the total of the Office for National Statistics is 340,000, that is more than three or four times what it was when Labour left power. Another estimate comes at 525,000.”
As our blog explained, these figures were published by the ONS in January 2025, and did not account for the new immigration restrictions announced by the government last month.
In a correction published on 5 June the BBC acknowledged this fact, adding: “We believe it was valid to question the Home Secretary about whether even after her measures migration to the UK would still be in the hundreds of thousands.”
We’re grateful to the BBC for making this correction.
2 June 2025, 2.11pm (updated)
Full Fact’s BBC Radio 4 appeal is under way
As well as fact checking claims by and about politicians, Full Fact fights harmful health misinformation—and that work is the subject of the BBC Radio 4 appeal all this week.
Journalist and broadcaster Martha Kearney tells Charlotte’s story as part of the appeal, saying: “She turned to forums discussing so-called ‘alternative treatments’, and she was warned against the advice of mainstream medical professionals—like her GP. Some people even described the contraceptive pill she’d been prescribed as ‘toxic’. Instead, she was inundated by wellness influencers promoting fitness plans and supplements they falsely claimed would ‘cure’ her endometriosis.”
Find out how Full Fact helped Charlotte, and how to make a donation.
Is the government meeting its key pledges on crime?
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has today warned that more funding is needed for policing if the government wants forces to meet its key commitments to cut crime.
His comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme [2:11:11] follow reports that chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce real-terms reductions for several departments, including the Home Office, at the upcoming Spending Review on 11 June. Sir Mark is one of six police chiefs warning that specific pledges to tackle crime may not be feasible without an increase in funding.
Full Fact’s Government Tracker assesses how much progress the government has so far made in fulfilling its pledges to raise confidence in policing and in the criminal justice system.
The government has also committed to halving serious violent crime by the end of the parliament. Our tracker has rated this pledge “wait and see”, as it is not clear which offences Labour is covering under this promise or how they intend to measure it.
We’ll be adding more pledges to the tracker over the coming weeks, including the government’s commitment to introduce a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.
19 May 2025, 5.01pm (updated)
What’s been agreed between the UK and the EU on fishing?
The big political story today has been a wide-ranging deal between the UK and EU on fishing, defence, passport checks and more. We’re currently looking into a number of claims around this—but the agreement on fishing has grabbed many of the headlines today.
The UK has agreed to maintain the right of EU vessels to fish in UK waters until 2038, with the current deal under the original Brexit agreement having been due to expire next year.
The government has said the deal provides “stability and certainty for the sector”—comments echoed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said that it offers “long-term stability and predictability” for the fishing industry.
But while welcomed by some, the decision has been heavily criticised by others, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who described it as a “sell-out”, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who said it could be “the end of the fishing industry”.
Some fishermen have also expressed disappointment that there will not be the opportunity for "regular renegotiations".
So what’s actually been agreed?
The deal essentially maintains the status quo on EU access to UK waters.
After Brexit, the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) established full reciprocal access to EU and UK waters until 30 June 2026, with access after that subject to annual consultations. Reciprocal access has now been extended for a further 12 years, to 2038.
Previously, as a member of the EU, the UK was part of the Common Fisheries Policy, which set out quotas for the amount of fish other EU countries could catch in UK waters, and vice versa.
Under the TCA, the EU agreed to transfer 25% of its pre-Brexit quota share in UK waters to the UK—this transfer would be implemented gradually over a five-and-a-half year period, with annual consultations taking place to agree the ‘total allowable catch’ for each year.
The TCA terms stated that from July 2026 onwards the quota shares would remain “stable at the 2025 level, and cannot be changed without the mutual consent of the parties”.
The government says that the deal agreed today means there will be “no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters”.
We asked the Cabinet Office whether this means the fishing quotas set to be in place once the agreed 25% EU quota transfer has been completed next year will now be in force until 2038.
In response, it pointed us to a government document outlining details of the new agreement, which states that “there is no change to EU quota levels under this agreement”, but does not clarify whether quotas could be renegotiated in the future.
It’s worth noting that while EU vessels have access to UK waters, they do still require licences from the UK to fish there.
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
Net migration figures referenced on Today programme don’t account for newly announced restrictions
On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, 13 May [2:20:40], presenter Nick Robinson challenged the home secretary Yvette Cooper on the impact of the new immigration restrictions announced by the government this week.
He said: “It’ll still be the case after all of this is done, won’t it, that net migration to this country is in the hundreds of thousands, according to the Office for National Statistics, potentially above half a million a year, even after every single one of these measures is taken”, adding shortly after: “One estimate of the total of the Office for National Statistics is 340,000, that is more than three or four times what it was when Labour left power. Another estimate comes at 525,000.”
These figures are taken from the ONS’s National Population Projections, which project how the UK’s population may change in the coming years, using long-term assumptions based on past trends.
The latest projections were published in January, and assumed that net migration will stand at 340,000 per year by mid-2028. The same month, the ONS also published an alternative projection in which net migration was higher, at 525,000. These appear to be the figures Mr Robinson was referencing. The ONS also gave a figure at the lower end of the range, of 120,000.
Crucially though, these figures were published in January 2025, and do not account for the new immigration restrictions announced by the government this week. But this wasn’t made clear by Mr Robinson, who said that the ONS figures showed that net migration could be “potentially above half a million a year, even after every single one of these measures is taken”.
The Home Office estimates that the measures unveiled on Monday could reduce net migration by between 82,000 and 113,000. But, as both the Home Office and the ONS note, net migration figures are subject to a substantial degree of uncertainty, and we can’t yet say how the government’s changes will impact future projections or forecasts.
Second Labour MP corrects social media claim about number of migrants ‘deported’
Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, has corrected a claim he made on Facebook about the number of individuals “deported” under Labour, after being contacted by Full Fact.
The post, shared on 11 May, claimed: “We’ve already deported 24,000+ individuals with no right to be here.” This claim was detected by Full Fact’s AI tools.
However, as we explained last month, this figure refers to the total number of immigration returns that took place between 5 July 2024, when Labour formed a government, and 22 March 2025, not all of which were officially classed as ‘deportations’. The majority involved people who left the UK voluntarily, and we don’t know exactly how many of the 24,000 returns were in fact deportations.
We’ve seen this claim made by Labour politicians a few times lately. Last week, the defence secretary John Healey made the same claim on Times Radio Breakfast, and before that Josh MacAlister MP corrected a Facebook post that also referred to 24,000 people having been “deported”, after Full Fact got in touch.
On 14 May, Mr Taylor’s Facebook post was edited to say: “We’ve already removed 24,000+ individuals with no right to be here.” We’re grateful to Mr Taylor for promptly correcting his post after we got in touch.
15 May 2025, 3.17pm (updated)
Is Peter Sullivan the victim of the ‘longest-running’ miscarriage of justice in UK history?
Following this week’s exoneration of Peter Sullivan, who spent almost 38 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, many newspapers and media outlets said the case was thought to be the “longest-running” miscarriage of justice in UK history.
While this claim is true in some respects, it could do with some additional context.
Data from the miscarriages of justice registry at the University of Exeter, the largest database of wrongful convictions in the UK, shows that Mr Sullivan spent more time in prison before being exonerated than any other person in the database. However, others have had to wait even longer for justice, or died before their names could be cleared.
A notable case is that of Mahmood Mattan, who received a death sentence and was executed in 1952 after being wrongly convicted of the murder of a shopkeeper. His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 1998, some 46 years later.
It also took 46 years for Derek Bentley’s conviction to be quashed, after he was executed in 1953 for his part in the murder of a police officer the previous year.
Perhaps the person with the longest wait for exoneration in the UK is Winston Trew, a member of the so-called ‘Oval Four’, who was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 1972. Initially jailed for two years, he ultimately spent eight months behind bars. The evidence against him and several others was subsequently found to have been fabricated by a police officer who was later convicted of corruption.
Mr Trew, who is now in his seventies, had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in December 2019, 47 years later.
A BBC article originally omitted this case, claiming it was Mr Bentley that had waited the longest for his miscarriage of justice to be recognised. After being contacted by Full Fact, the article has been clarified.
How common are miscarriages of justice?
The government does not provide a figure for the number of cases sent to the Court of Appeal, but a 2020 Freedom of Information request found 916 applications for leave to appeal against conviction were received by the criminal division of the court between June 2019 and March 2020.
To give some sense of the scale of cases dealt with by the courts compared to appeals, in England and Wales during 2023, magistrates’ courts closed 1.34 million cases and Crown courts disposed of 99,000.
One potential indicator of the scale of the issue is data from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), a body set up in 1995 after some high-profile miscarriages of justice from the mid-1970s were overturned in the late 1980s. These included the cases of the Birmingham Six and the Guildford Four.
From April 1997 up to March 2025, the CCRC received 33,155 referrals. Of these, 844 were heard by the appeal courts and 592 convictions were overturned. Of the remainder, 234 appeals were denied and 18 were abandoned by the applicants before a decision was reached.