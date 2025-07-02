Our verdict on Labour’s first year: nowhere near enough action to restore trust

In July 2024, Sir Keir Starmer made a pledge outside Number 10, that the public’s “lack of trust” in politics “can only be healed by actions not words.”

In saying these words, it seemed reasonable to expect trust-healing actions to follow. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Our measure of the government

Full Fact has followed the government’s delivery closely. Immediately after his speech we wrote to the Prime Minister publicly asking him to prioritise taking three key actions that would lay the groundwork for improved behaviour by politicians. We also created a Government Tracker—to monitor the implementation of Labour’s manifesto promises, so that the public had reliable information about what they voted for—and we sought corrections from ministers when they made inaccurate claims.

In our view, the government hasn’t yet delivered anywhere near enough action to restore trust. Here’s why.

Dwindling talk on Ethics

A flagship promise of Labour’s manifesto was the creation of an Ethics and Integrity Commission. The Commission was designed to “restore confidence in government and ensure ministers are held to the highest standards.” A year on, we still await news about this Commission.

Since July 2024, 17 questions have been asked by MPs on the status of the Commission, alongside a debate in the House of Lords, but rather than engaging with any questions about the status of the Commission the Government has resorted to stock responses about their previous successes.