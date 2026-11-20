Labour MP corrects record after claiming government promised to build 1.5 million ‘social homes’
What was claimed
The Labour government has committed to delivering 1.5 million social homes over this parliament.
Our verdict
Incorrect. The government has committed to building 1.5 million homes this parliament, of all tenures. It has committed to a 10 year programme of building 300,000 social and affordable homes, though not all of these will be social housing.
During a parliamentary debate on 13 November, Michelle Scrogham, the Labour MP for Barrow and Furness, claimed the government has “committed to delivering 1.5 million social homes over this parliament”.
This is incorrect, and Ms Scrogham corrected the record after Full Fact got in touch.
In its 2024 general election manifesto, Labour pledged to build “1.5 million new homes over the next parliament”. As Full Fact’s Government Tracker explains, this commitment refers to the number of net additional dwellings, which covers homes of all tenures in England, including those built by private developers, housing associations and local authorities.
There’s no single definition of “social housing”, and the term is used to refer to different things by different people. However, Labour has separately committed to building 300,000 social and affordable homes between 2026 and 2036 through its Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and has said “at least 60%”, around 180,000, of these will be “for social rent”.
After we contacted Ms Scrogham’s office a written correction was submitted to Hansard on 17 November. We’re grateful to Ms Scrogham for taking this action.
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