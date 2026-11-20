Incorrect. The government has committed to building 1.5 million homes this parliament, of all tenures. It has committed to a 10 year programme of building 300,000 social and affordable homes, though not all of these will be social housing.

The Labour government has committed to delivering 1.5 million social homes over this parliament.

During a parliamentary debate on 13 November, Michelle Scrogham, the Labour MP for Barrow and Furness, claimed the government has “committed to delivering 1.5 million social homes over this parliament”.

This is incorrect, and Ms Scrogham corrected the record after Full Fact got in touch.

In its 2024 general election manifesto, Labour pledged to build “1.5 million new homes over the next parliament”. As Full Fact’s Government Tracker explains, this commitment refers to the number of net additional dwellings, which covers homes of all tenures in England, including those built by private developers, housing associations and local authorities.

There’s no single definition of “social housing”, and the term is used to refer to different things by different people. However, Labour has separately committed to building 300,000 social and affordable homes between 2026 and 2036 through its Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and has said “at least 60%”, around 180,000, of these will be “for social rent”.

Join 75,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up You need JavaScript enabled to sign up to the newsletter. Alternatively, you can contact us Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

After we contacted Ms Scrogham’s office a written correction was submitted to Hansard on 17 November. We’re grateful to Ms Scrogham for taking this action.