Dishonesty in parliament goes far beyond partygate, fact checkers say

19 April 2022 | by Team Full Fact

Today, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker is expected to decide on whether MPs can refer the Prime Minister to a formal parliamentary investigation over claims that he misled the House of Commons over parties in Downing Street.

Full Fact is asking that this investigation does not just focus on Partygate, but examine wider honesty in Parliament, including the Prime Minister's repeated misuse of employment figures in the House of Commons.

"What is said in Parliament should be the cornerstone of our democratic debate. However, at present, our political system acts as if accuracy doesn’t matter.



Partygate is one example, however dishonesty in Parliament goes far beyond Partygate.



The Prime Minister has repeatedly misused and misrepresented employment figures in the House of Commons. Despite an admission of his error, multiple challenges from Full Fact, various regulators and MPs, we’re yet to see an official correction from Boris Johnson.



MPs must stop putting up with their peers misleading the House of Commons and in turn the public. The system is broken and in order to rebuild trust in our political system, change is needed.



Correcting honest mistakes is not an admission of failure, and it’s up to our elected representatives to find a new mechanism for challenging misleading claims and upholding accountability.” Will Moy, CEO, Full Fact

Full Fact research shows that 71% of Britons believe there was more lying and misuse of facts in politics and media than 30 years ago. Lack of faith in politics is a top 10 concern for the public in the latest Ipsos Issues Index. Full Fact is calling on MPs to fix Parliament’s broken corrections system as a first step towards rebuilding trust in politics.

As part of its Honesty in Politics Campaign, the charity is asking MPs to publicly acknowledge when they get things wrong and to collectively agree new rules which make it easy to correct mistakes in the House of Commons, and that will stop MPs repeatedly misleading Parliament.

If you would like to arrange an interview with Will Moy, please contact Full Fact's press team on 07950 114013 / press@fullfact.org

Notes to editors: