Politicians are failing to respond to correction requests

20 March 2024 | Craig Dawson

Politicians are failing to respond to Full Fact’s interventions seeking corrections when they make a false or misleading statement. In the first two months of 2024 alone we’ve contacted 14 politicians seeking a correction to a false or misleading statement. All of them have yet to respond.

In a general election year it is imperative that the standards of public debate are the highest possible to give voters the ability to make an informed choice.

1. Here is a list of MPs who we've contacted but have yet to respond:

Claimed 40% of consultants are members of the BMA union, which rejected the government’s pay offer.

Claimed the NHS is about 42-43% of everything the government spends.

Claimed Labour have a majority in the House of Lords.

Claimed the government provided £450 billion of funding that kept people in work and kept business afloat.

Repeated misleading claim about Labour’s immigration plans

Repeated misleading claim about Labour’s immigration plans

Repeated misleading claim about Labour’s immigration plans.

Repeated misleading claim about Labour’s immigration plans.

Repeated misleading claim about Labour’s immigration plans.

Claimed that the “asylum backlog” has been “cleared”.

Claimed on Sky News that NHS waiting list numbers were falling before the pandemic “on many measures”.

Claimed people are on average over £10,000 a year worse off as a result of poor growth over the last 14 years.

Repeated claims that people are on average over £10,000 a year worse off as a result of poor growth over the last 14 years.

Contacted about several claims, including one in Labour’s Missions Document claiming that there have been “4,000 GPs cut” under the Conservative Government.

2. What are Full Fact doing to hold MPs to account for the claims they make?

As well as seeking corrections from MPs, Full Fact have launched a campaign looking at the claims MPs make in leaflets to their constituents. One key area of concern is how political parties are dressing up campaign literature to look like local newspapers.

This risks misleading the public about the nature of a piece of literature making it harder for voters to separate political campaigning from trusted local news sources. We’re calling for political parties to stop this before the announcement of the general election.

3. What can you do to help uplift standards in public debate?

There are several steps you can take to help hold those in power to account for the statements they make.

