MPs are being given a pay rise of 2.8%, not 28%

This isn’t correct. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, the body that sets MPs’ salaries, has announced a 2.8% increase.

MPs will not be receiving a 28% pay rise in April, as has been claimed by some on social media.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared the claim, as did a post on Facebook, which said: “Just heard on the telly that mps are giving themselves a 28% pay rise, this shows the arrogance of these people laughing in our face like pigs at the trough its unbelievable. [sic]”

But these posts are inaccurate—MPs will actually receive an increase of 2.8%, not 28%, in their basic salary from April.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) is the body responsible for setting MPs’ salaries and is independent of government and Parliament. It also has a legal duty to review MPs’ pay in the first year of each new Parliament.

It confirmed on 24 March that MPs’ salaries will increase by 2.8% to £93,904 for the 2025/26 financial year.

The body said this would be in line with government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

IPSA added that it would “hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months”.

Before sharing information that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trusted and verifiable source. We have fact checked misleading claims about MPs’ pay and allowances many times before.