The Warm Home Discount is £140 for the entire winter, not a week

5 January 2022

What was claimed The government supports 2.2 million households with a £140-a-week discount on energy bills. Our verdict This is not true. The Warm Home Discount is actually £140 for the entire winter.

[There are] 2.2 million people supported with the Warm Homes Discount, Mr Speaker, worth £140 per week. Boris Johnson, .

[Angela Rayner] obviously wasn't listening to the previous answer, let me remind her, the Warm Homes Discount, [there are] already 2.2 million people supported to the tune of £140 a week. Boris Johnson , .

During Prime Minister’s Questions on 5 January, Boris Johnson twice claimed that the Warm Home Discount supports households with a £140-per-week reduction on their energy bill.

This is not true. The Warm Home Discount Scheme offers some low-income households a one-off discount of £140 directly on their energy bill between October and March.

This means the discount is worth £140 over an entire winter—not every week.

Full Fact has contacted Number 10 for comment.