The Warm Home Discount is £140 for the entire winter, not a week

What was claimed
The government supports 2.2 million households with a £140-a-week discount on energy bills.
Our verdict
This is not true. The Warm Home Discount is actually £140 for the entire winter.
[There are] 2.2 million people supported with the Warm Homes Discount, Mr Speaker, worth £140 per week.
[Angela Rayner] obviously wasn't listening to the previous answer, let me remind her, the Warm Homes Discount, [there are] already 2.2 million people supported to the tune of £140 a week.
During Prime Minister’s Questions on 5 January, Boris Johnson twice claimed that the Warm Home Discount supports households with a £140-per-week reduction on their energy bill.
This is not true. The Warm Home Discount Scheme offers some low-income households a one-off discount of £140 directly on their energy bill between October and March.
This means the discount is worth £140 over an entire winter—not every week.
Full Fact has contacted Number 10 for comment.
