No evidence government spreading fuel shortage rumours to sell surplus

PostsonFacebookclaim recent fuel shortages were orchestrated by the government and industry in order to sell off fuel surpluses accumulated during the pandemic before they expired.
There is no evidence for this.
Oxidation and evaporation can, over time, affect the performance of petrol and diesel. The RAC says that petrol has a shelf life of around six months if stored in a sealed container, while diesel can last up to a year.
And it is true that the pandemic reduced the sales of fuel.
Government statistics show the demand for petroleum products for transport fell from around 11 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020 to just under six million tonnes in the second quarter.
Demand has increased since but is still well below levels seen before the pandemic.
But it’s false to suggest that low fuel sales mean the UK has a surplus of fuel at risk of expiration.
The statistics show that as demand for fuel fell, so did the supply. The data available up until the first quarter of 2021 shows the supply of all petroleum products (of which about two thirds goes to transport) exceeded demand in only one quarter since the start of the pandemic, amounting to 0.08% of demand.
Similarly, data from petrol stations shows that their fuel stocks remained at normal levels throughout the pandemic. While there were increases as the country went into national lockdown in March and December 2020, stock levels quickly reverted to type.
One graphic going viral on Facebook also claims the emptying of petrol stations frees up space for E10 fuel which “will destroy your older vehicles forcing you to buy a newer one.”
E10 is a new petrol containing up to 10% ethanol and will replace standard E5 fuel. Not all cars can run with E10 fuel, though the government has confirmed that it will maintain a supply of super unleaded E5 fuel for these vehicles. You can check if your vehicle can run on E10 petrol here.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false
because there is no evidence of an excess of fuel about to expire, let alone a conspiracy to sell it on by manufacturing a fuel crisis.
