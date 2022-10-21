The facts around former PMs’ £115,000 annual ‘allowance’

21 October 2022

Former prime ministers are entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year after they leave office, but this is for expenses associated with continuing public duties, rather than a salary.

Following the resignation of Liz Truss, many people are sharing claims on social media that she will receive an allowance or a “salary” of £115,000 for life as a former prime minister.

We’ve also seen similar claims discussed in different ways by media outlets. On 21 October, a tweet from Sky News said: “Liz Truss told to forgo £115,000 lifetime salary”, and the payment was initially described as a salary in the linked article (although it was changed to “allowance” shortly after Full Fact contacted Sky News).

On ITV’s This Morning [10:10] programme 17 October, the former MP Gyles Brandreth said “if Liz Truss does go after five weeks, she’s got £115,000 for life”.

And a tweet from the Guardian on 21 October described it as a “£115,000 annual grant”.

It is true that all former prime ministers are entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year for expenses they incur while fulfilling public duties associated with being a former prime minister. But it is not correct to describe this as a “salary” or a “pension”, and to say that former prime ministers simply “get” this money could fail to make this distinction clear.

In practice most former prime ministers do claim either the total allowed, or close to the total.

In 2020/21, which is the most recent year we have accounts for, Sir John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron all claimed more than £110,000, while Theresa May claimed about £58,000.

The scheme is called the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA). We have written about it before in a fact check about ministers’ severance pay.

What is the PDCA?

The PDCA was set up after Baroness Thatcher left office, and is intended “to assist former Prime Ministers still active in public life”.

The guidance says: “Payments are made only to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties.

“The costs are a reimbursement of incurred expenses for necessary office costs and secretarial costs arising from their special position in public life. The allowance is not paid to support private or parliamentary duties. The PDCA is in addition to any constituency office which they may maintain as a Member of Parliament.”

It is not clear from the guidance exactly what kind of public duties, and what kind of costs, are reimbursed with the PDCA each year, although most former prime ministers claim the full amount, or close to it, in the accounts that are published each year. Data on total payments under the PDCA to all former prime ministers have also been published in the past.

In answer to a parliamentary question last year, Julia Lopez, then parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office, said: “The costs are a reimbursement of incurred expenses for necessary office and secretarial costs.

“These costs can include diary support, Met Police protection on public visits, correspondence, staffing at public visits, support to charitable work, social media platforms and managing and maintaining ex-PMs office (staff, payroll, admin).”

Former prime ministers can also claim an additional amount to contribute towards their staff pension costs. This is limited to a maximum of 10% of the PDCA.

Is Liz Truss eligible to get it?

We’ve seen some speculation on social media that the payment may only be available to people who have been prime minister for at least two months, and so Ms Truss would not be eligible.

We can find no evidence to support this. The guidance document on the government’s website mentions no minimum time in office, and says: “All former Prime Ministers are eligible to draw on the PDCA.”

Full Fact contacted the Cabinet Office, which confirmed that “all former Prime Ministers” are eligible for the PDCA.

We’re continuing to research more detail on the support former prime ministers are entitled to and will update this article in due course.

