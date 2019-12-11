Is it true that Labour will make private landlords sell their properties to their tenants?

In an interview with the Financial Times in early September 2019, the Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell suggested the introduction of a ‘right-to-buy’ scheme for private renters, saying he wanted to “tackle the burgeoning buy-to-let market”, and that “you'd want to establish what is a reasonable price, you can establish that and then that becomes the right to buy”.

This proposal was later dropped and not included in the Labour manifesto, which pledged a number of other policies for the private rental sector, including rent controls, open-ended tenancies, and binding minimum standards.

This article is part of our Ask Full Fact series on the 2019 general election, answering your questions about the election, from claims the main parties are making to what happens on polling day.

You can see all the questions we’ve answered so far and we’ll keep adding to it as we get through them.