What’s been agreed on British travellers using passport e-gates in the EU?

At a press conference following the first annual UK-EU summit on Monday (19 May), the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced that one of the benefits of a new deal with the trading bloc was that UK travellers will be able to use e-gates when visiting EU countries.

E-gates, or e-passport gates, are automated self-service barriers that use facial recognition technology to allow travellers to cross a border without the need to use a manned passport desk.

Speaking to MPs in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Starmer said: “This partnership helps British holidaymakers, who will be able to use e-gates when they travel to Europe, ending those huge queues at passport control.”

A similar claim was also made on the Prime Minister’s official account on X (formerly Twitter), while on Wednesday his personal X account put it slightly differently, claiming: “My deal with the EU means more Brits will be able to sail through the e-Gates.”

However some of the government’s claims about the deal have been challenged. In particular, it’s been pointed out that UK travellers are already able to use e-gates at some EU airports.

Some have also pointed out that despite the deal, negotiations on e-gate usage will have to continue with individual countries (a point acknowledged by industry minister Sarah Jones on Sky News on Tuesday).

And others have queried how significant the announcement on e-gates really is, given it won’t come into effect until after the already-planned rollout of a new digital entry system in the EU, likely in October.

The government still hasn’t provided full details on what’s actually changing regarding e-gates as a direct result of the deal, and while Full Fact has put a series of questions to the Cabinet Office, we’ve not yet had any response. But here’s what we know so far about the detail of the deal and what it will mean in practice.

What are the current rules on UK passport holders using EU e-gates?

Following Britain’s departure from the European Union, British passport holders joined the list of visa exempt third country nationals for the purposes of travel to the EU. This places them in the same category as travellers from countries such as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Although UK holidaymakers do not require visas to visit the EU, they are restricted to stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Ahead of Monday’s announcement, the Sunday Times and the Daily Mail both reported that the new deal was set to lift a “ban” on people travelling on British passports using EU e-gates.

However, we have not been able to find any evidence of an outright ban on UK passport holders using EU e-gates, as this is a decision for individual nations to make for themselves. A spokesperson for the European Commission told Full Fact: “E-gates are managed by individual Member States, and there is no requirement for them to install or allow their use at all border points.”

Several EU countries including Spain, Portugal and Italy already reportedly allow UK travellers to use e-gates at some airports, though they are usually still required to have their passports stamped before entry and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises travellers to make sure this happens.

How will the new deal change things?

A “common understanding” document published as part of the UK-EU summit states that the UK and European Commission will “continue their exchanges on smooth border management for the benefit of their citizens, including the potential use of eGates where appropriate”.

It adds: “There will be no legal barriers to eGate use for British Nationals traveling to and from European Union Member States after the introduction of the European Union Entry/Exit System.” But exactly what “legal barriers” this agreement removes, and indeed, if it changes anything, remains unclear—we’ve asked the Cabinet Office and European Commission to clarify this and will update this article when we hear back.

We do know that any changes to British travellers being able to use e-gates won’t happen until after the EU launches its Entry/Exit System (EES), which is now expected in October, and that even then it will be up to individual countries.

A European Commission spokesperson told Full Fact: “The introduction of the EES will open the possibility to use e-gates for all non-EU citizens, including UK citizens. This will contribute to fluidity at borders for both entry and exit. E-gates are managed by individual Member States, and there is no requirement for them to install or allow their use at all border points.

“Once the Entry/Exit System (EES) is in place, UK nationals will therefore be able to use e-gates where they are available, provided they are registered in the system.”

The EES, which was first proposed in 2016 and was originally expected to have gone live in 2022 but has been repeatedly delayed, will collect fingerprint data and facial scans of all non-EU travellers, maintaining a digital record of all entries and exits to help ensure short-term visitors do not overstay.

Once the information has been gathered it remains valid for three years and returning travellers only need to provide a fingerprint or facial scan when entering the Schengen area.

Although in time the system will allow all non-EU passport holders to enter a country without having their passports manually checked or stamped, it is expected to initially increase the time taken to enter the Schengen area because of the need to gather additional information for every new arrival registering under the system for the first time.

With the introduction of the EES having been on the cards long before the recent deal was announced, some commentators and opposition politicians have accused the government of exaggerating the significance of its agreement on e-gates.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel MP told GB News: “The EU have a digital system coming in anyway called the EU entry and exit system which is basically their equivalent of the digital border system we have put in place in the UK. And yet the Government and Starmer claim this is some great win.”

We’ve contacted the Cabinet Office for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.