Viktor Orbán has not replaced Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president

What was claimed Viktor Orbán has taken control of the European Commission from Ursula von der Leyen. Our verdict False. Ms von der Leyen continues to be president of the commission, and is due to continue in the role until the next European elections in 2029.

Former prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has not replaced Ursula von der Leyen as the president of the European Commission, contrary to false claims circulating on social media that he has or is about to do so. A number of Facebook posts have made similar claims. One post, which has over 3,5000 reactions, says: “THE GAME IS OVER: Viktor Orbán Takes Control of the European Commission — Ursula von der Leyen’s Power Has Collapsed!.”

Ms von der Leyen is still president of the European Commission, the EU’s main executive body, a role which she has held since 2019. Ms von der Leyen is currently serving her second term in this role. The next election for the presidency will not take place until after the 2029 European elections, and the EU Commission’s website states that she will continue to lead it until this date.

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