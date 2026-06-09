Footage of Spanish football fans shared as Albanian protest

What was claimed A video shows a protest in Albania against a proposed luxury resort development backed by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Our verdict False. The footage was filmed in northern Spain and shows RC Deportivo de La Coruña football fans celebrating their team’s promotion.

A video shared with claims it shows a protest in Albania against a development plan actually shows RC Deportivo de La Coruña football fans celebrating promotion in northern Spain. The clip, which has gained over a thousand reactions on Facebook, shows a mass of people, some dressed in blue and white stripes, on a road alongside a beach chanting and clapping.

Overlaid text locates the footage to Albania, while captions claim the video depicts a protest against proposals reportedly backed by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, to build a luxury resort on part of Albania’s protected coast. But while there have been genuine protests in Albania against this proposal, this video does not show this.