Footage of Spanish football fans shared as Albanian protest

What was claimed
A video shows a protest in Albania against a proposed luxury resort development backed by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Our verdict
False. The footage was filmed in northern Spain and shows RC Deportivo de La Coruña football fans celebrating their team’s promotion.
A video shared with claims it shows a protest in Albania against a development plan actually shows RC Deportivo de La Coruña football fans celebrating promotion in northern Spain.
The clip, which has gained over a thousand reactions on Facebook, shows a mass of people, some dressed in blue and white stripes, on a road alongside a beach chanting and clapping.
Overlaid text locates the footage to Albania, while captions claim the video depicts a protest against proposals reportedly backed by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, to build a luxury resort on part of Albania’s protected coast.
But while there have been genuine protests in Albania against this proposal, this video does not show this.
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It is actually footage of fans of the Spanish football team RC Deportivo de La Coruña celebrating returning to La Liga, Spain’s top football division.
We confirmed the clip’s location by matching visible building names and landmarks to geolocate the spot it was filmed at to a point next to Riazor beach, in the port city area of A Coruña in northern Spain.
Before sharing content like this which you might come across on social media, it’s important to consider whether it really shows what it claims to, and whether it comes from a reliable source. Our Full Fact misinformation toolkit contains tips on how to spot misleading information and videos circulating online.