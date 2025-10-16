Is Labour on track to introduce digital IDs for ‘Right to Work’ checks?

What does the pledge mean?

In September 2025 the government announced plans to introduce a new digital ID scheme.

It said the aim was to “help combat illegal working”, and that the digital ID “will be mandatory for Right to Work checks by the end of the Parliament”.

‘Right to Work’ checks are checks that employers must carry out to ensure their staff are allowed to work in the UK, and aren’t disqualified from working due to their immigration status. These checks must take place before someone is employed.

British and Irish citizens can prove their right to work with their passports, birth or adoption certificates, or a certificate of naturalisation as a British citizen. Others can prove their right to work with immigration documents.

A government source confirmed to Full Fact that the digital ID policy would require anyone wanting to work in the UK—including UK and non-UK citizens—to have a digital ID, which would be used by employers to check they have the right to work in the UK.

But they also confirmed that people who were not working—for example, retirees—would not be required to have one.

The government has said it wants the scheme “in time” to make it “simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare” and streamline access to tax records, but confirmed to Full Fact that digital IDs would not be mandatory to access these services.

It has said the digital ID would be held on people’s phones, and include their name, date of birth, information on their nationality or residency status, and a photo.

The standards, governance and oversight of digital ID services is already in law, and a pre-legislative pilot has been running since April 2021.

The deadline for this pledge is the end of the current parliament, which will occur, at the latest, in July 2029.