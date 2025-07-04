Is the government on track to establish a new independent ethics commission?

What does the pledge mean?

Labour’s manifesto pledged to “ensure ministers are held to the highest standards” by establishing “a new independent Ethics and Integrity Commission, with its own independent Chair, to ensure probity in government”.

All UK government ministers have to follow the UK government’s ministerial code, a series of rules which set out the “standards of conduct” expected of them in their role. This requires, among other things, that ministers “must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise” between their public and private interests, and should use government resources primarily for their official duties.

This non-statutory code reaffirms the expectation for ministers to adhere to the seven principles of public life—called the Nolan Principles—of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

Breaches of the ministerial code are investigated by the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, currently Sir Laurie Magnus. The role of the adviser includes providing advice to ministers on standards, investigating alleged breaches of the ministerial code, and advising the Prime Minister on conduct matters.

However, sanctions for ministers who breach the ministerial code are decided by the Prime Minister and can range from dismissal to lesser sanctions, such as requiring a public apology, or the removal of ministerial salary for a certain period of time.

Labour’s manifesto did not say exactly what form its proposed ethics commission would take, or what its powers would be. Therefore, it remains unclear how this proposed commission will fit into the current framework governing ministers’ conduct, what its specific roles and responsibilities would be, or when it will be set up.

An ethics commission was proposed by the Public Administration Select Committee in 2012, which recommended that a “politically neutral” person should oversee this commission and be made an Officer of Parliament, with their “own budget” and powers to employ their own staff to ensure independence from the government. It also recommended that the commissioner should have the power to investigate breaches of the ministerial code.

But when we asked the Cabinet Office in June 2025 whether its proposed commission would be in line with this recommendation, and for more information on what form its ethics and integrity commission would take, we didn’t receive further details.