Is the government on track to make the NHS App a ‘full front door to the NHS’ by 2028?

What does the pledge mean?

In its 10 Year Health Plan for England, published in June 2025, Labour announced a pledge to transform the NHS App into “a full front door to the entire NHS” by 2028.

This followed a similar, but more vague, pledge in Labour’s 2024 manifesto, which promised to improve the app so that patients could “better manage their medicine, appointments, and health needs” and provide better information on services available to them.

The 10 Year Health Plan outlines the key features that will be introduced over the next three years to achieve this, including:

introducing a “single patient record” that will bring a patients’ scattered medical records into one place inside the app

offering “instant advice” for non-urgent care

introducing a My Choices feature to allow users to choose their preferred provider

introducing a My Specialist feature to book tests

allowing the app to host consultations—the My Consult feature

letting users book vaccines through My Vaccines

helping users manage long-term conditions and upload health data through My Care and My Companion respectively

allowing users to manage their children’s healthcare through My Children.

Some features are already available on the NHS App. For example, it is currently possible to use the app if you’re registered with a GP in England to request a repeat prescription from your GP, to view and manage your GP record, and to book appointments.

The plan also promises a My Medicines feature to allow patients to manage their prescriptions. It’s not clear how this will differ from the current service.