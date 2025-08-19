Is the government on course to introduce a new Race Equality Act?

What does the pledge mean?

The Equality Act 2010 brought together various anti-discrimination legislation to bar any unlawful treatment—discrimination, harassment or victimisation—on the basis of nine protected characteristics, including age, race, disability or sexual orientation.

Currently an equal pay claim can only be brought by claimants on the basis of a difference in pay between men and women, under the terms of the Equality Act. While pay disparities on the basis of another protected characteristic, such as race or disability, can be challenged, this is done through a claim of direct discrimination or indirect discrimination instead. This has led to concern that challenging pay disparities for characteristics other than sex is harder to achieve.

Under Labour’s proposals, equal pay claims on the basis of ethnicity or disability would be treated on a par with those made on the basis of sex.

The party also promised in its manifesto to “strengthen protections” against ‘dual discrimination’—when a person is discriminated against on the basis of a combination of two protected characteristics.

The Equality Act included a provision of ‘dual discrimination’ to allow a person to bring a single claim of discrimination due to a combination of specific individual protected characteristics, such as being an older woman. However, the provision of ‘dual discrimination’ has not yet been brought into force, although the government has committed to doing so.

It’s not clear if Labour’s promise to “strengthen protections against dual discrimination” means enacting this provision, or something else. When we asked the Cabinet Office for more information on this in August 2025, it didn’t provide further specifics but said it was considering consultation responses on how to strengthen protections against dual discrimination.

Labour’s manifesto also said the legislation would “root out other racial inequalities”, although it did not give more detail on this point. We have also asked the Cabinet Office about this.

The proposed bill is likely to apply to England, Wales and Scotland, as equalities law is largely devolved in Northern Ireland.